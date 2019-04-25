Driver Sentenced to 3 1/2 Years in Prison in Fatal Crash
MOORHEAD (AP) -- A northwestern Minnesota man has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for a traffic crash that killed a 2-year-old boy.
Forty-two-year-old Jeremy Sagvold was behind the wheel in January 2018 when he crashed in Moorhead and killed Zaiden Engen Ness. The boy's parents were also in the vehicle.
Prosecutors argued Sagvold was ``grossly negligent'' when he chose to drive that day because of his history of epilepsy-related seizures and his suspended license. The defense argued there was no evidence that Sagvold had suffered a seizure prior to the collision.
Clay County District Judge Michael Fritz found Sagvold guilty of vehicular homicide, but innocent of manslaughter this week.