Driver Sentenced to 3 1/2 Years in Prison in Fatal Crash

MOORHEAD (AP) -- A northwestern Minnesota man has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for a traffic crash that killed a 2-year-old boy.

Forty-two-year-old Jeremy Sagvold was behind the wheel in January 2018 when he crashed in Moorhead and killed Zaiden Engen Ness . The boy's parents were also in the vehicle.

Prosecutors argued Sagvold was ``grossly negligent'' when he chose to drive that day because of his history of epilepsy-related seizures and his suspended license. The defense argued there was no evidence that Sagvold had suffered a seizure prior to the collision.

Clay County District Judge Michael Fritz found Sagvold guilty of vehicular homicide, but innocent of manslaughter this week.