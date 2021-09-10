Dr. Mary T. Howard, 94. St. Cloud

April 30, 1927 – September 5, 2021

Dr. Mary Tatum Howard, age 94, St. Cloud, MN, died Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Cherrywood Assisted Living, St. Cloud, MN.

Funeral services will be Friday, September 10, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Calvary Community Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. The service can be live-streamed from the Calvary Community Church website.

Mary was born April 30, 1927 in San Francisco, CA to Archibald B. and Mattie (Ross) Tatum. She earned a bachelor’s degree at West Virginia State College, a master’s degree at the University of Missouri and a doctorate in Counseling Psychology at the University of Minnesota.

Mary taught and held positions at a number of schools beginning with teaching second grade in Kansas City, KS. After she completed her master’s degree, she taught at Tennessee State College in Nashville and at Miles College in Birmingham, AL. After achieving her doctorate, she became the director of psychology services at the Kenny Institute in Minneapolis. She has also been the director of a Counseling Center in Washington, DC, Dean of Kearney Campus of Mercer County Community College of Trenton, NJ and Associate Director of Middle States Association of Philadelphia, PA.

Mary moved to St. Cloud, MN in 1980 where she was employed as a psychologist by the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center and also as Adjunct Faculty at St. Cloud State University. She retired from the VA Medical Center in 2010. Mary was an elected Fellow of the American Psychological Association and a Fellow of the American Psychological Society. She is past chair of the Women’s Task Force of the American College Personnel Association and a past president of the then 10,000-member international association. She was an elected member of Phi Kappa Phi, a JC Penney Golden Rule Award Nominee and is listed in a number of Who’s Who publications. Mary was recognized as a Distinguished Elder by the American Psychological Association in 2011.

Mary has published in professional journals and books as well as presented and consulted locally and internationally with businesses, governmental agencies, and the academic community on issues of diversity and women’s concerns, on organizational and management practices and on career ladders and development.

During her career in St. Cloud Mary was actively involved in the community. In 1983, Mary co-founded the St. Cloud branch of the NAACP and Civilian Police Review Board in 2002. She served on the St. Cloud School Board from 2000-2003. Mary also served on many boards and advisory councils including Minnesota Sentencing Guideline Commission, St. Cloud Civil Service Board, Boy Scouts, United Way, Curriculum Advisory Committee of District 742, Minnesota Advisory Council on Battered Women, St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra, Girl Scouts Council, St. Cloud Zoning Board and Charter Commission.

Mary is a 40-year member and past president of the St. Cloud Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. She enjoyed playing bridge, reading, traveling and writing. Mary has also been a foster parent and three of her now adult “children” have children who happily consider Mary one of their grandparents.

Survivors include daughters, Traci Moore of St. Augusta, MN; and Diana Kostreba of Sauk Rapids, MN; and cousin, Brenda Andrews of Kansas City, MO.

She was preceded in death by her parents, aunt Polly Bobo, and cousin Glorious Andrews.

Memorials are preferred to the St. Cloud NAACP or the Tri County Humane Society.