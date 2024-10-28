Dr. George M.A. Fortier, IV, 67, Little Falls

March 9, 1957 - October 25, 2024

Dr. George Fortier IV, 67 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away at home surrounded by his family after a short battle with Intimal Sarcoma. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, October 31 at 11:00 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 30 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. and from 9:00-10:30 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service on Thursday. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery North of Little Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery 15550 Minnesota State Highway #115, Little Falls, MN 56345.

George Fortier IV was born on March 9, 1957 in Minneapolis, MN to the late George Fortier III and Kathleen (Gardner) Fortier. George and his family lived in San Diego, CA for a short time and then moved to Elm Grove, WI and finally settled in Little Falls, MN. George graduated from Little Falls Community High School with the class of 1975. He attended the University of Minnesota and received his degree in Biological Science. He was also a Major in the United States Air Force. He then furthered his studies at the Medical College of Wisconsin. George was united in marriage to Sharon Otremba on December 20, 1980 at St. Mary's Church in Little Falls. The couple made their home in Milwaukee, WI, where George finished medical school and General Surgery residency. He worked as a surgeon and fulfilled his military obligation in Minot, ND. The couple then moved to Little Falls, where George and his dad (George III) opened their own medical practice (Little Falls Surgical Center). He worked as a surgeon in Minnesota from 1993-2014 and then practiced at Banner Health in Torrington, WY until retirement in December 2023. George was a member of the American College of Surgery and the Pinnacle Hunting Club. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, motorcycle riding and was an avid gun collector. George's family remembers the many family trips growing up and time spent on the Mississippi River.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sharon Fortier of Little Falls; children, George V (Tina) Fortier of Avon, Nicole (Erik Chisholm) Fortier of Little Falls, Elise (Erik) Hedman of Little Falls and Chase (Amanda Dickmann) Fortier of Little Falls; grandchildren, Emelia, George VI, Theodore, Benjamin, Hudson, Oliver, Rosalie, Jaxon and a baby boy grandson on the way; siblings, Kathy (Tom) Walz of St. Augusta, Colleen (Jerry) Klein of St. Joseph, Patricia (Dale) Billingsley of Yuma, AZ, Beth (Jim) Zimmerman of Big Lake, Mara (Tim) Ploen of Bloomington, Brett (Christina) Fortier of Burnsville and Zach (Amanda) Fortier of Plymouth; many nieces and nephews; his faithful dog, Reddington; and companion, Charlene Bost of Torrington, WY.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles Fortier and his father and mother in law, Jerome and Rita Otremba.