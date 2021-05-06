Downtown St. Cloud Store Earns Retail Stars award

ST. CLOUD -- Copper Pony on St. Germain Street in downtown St. Cloud has won an award. Owners Josh Hoffman and Brandon Johnson just announced that they have won a Retail Stars of 2021 award from Home Accents Today.

According to Home Accents Today, there were Retail Star awards given out in 27 different states across the United States. Minnesota had two "stars" receiving the accolade.