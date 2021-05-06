Downtown St. Cloud Store Earns Retail Stars award

ST. CLOUD -- Copper Pony on St. Germain Street in downtown St. Cloud has won an award.  Owners Josh Hoffman and Brandon Johnson just announced that they have won a Retail Stars of 2021 award from Home Accents Today.

Copper Pony shared this announcement on their Facebook page:

Home Accents Today described the honor:

CREATIVE RETAILING IS A LABOR OF LOVE, a tale of passion and a testament to truly inventive entrepreneurs. As a Home Accents Today Retail Star you are recognized for your innovative approaches to marketing and merchandising and having an impact on your community. We celebrate your business success and your ability to raise the bar on retailing in your local market.

According to Home Accents Today, there were Retail Star awards given out in 27 different states across the United States.  Minnesota had two "stars" receiving the accolade.

