ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The latest round of Main Street Economic Revitalization grants is expected to spark over $2.1 million in private investment in downtown St. Cloud.

The St. Cloud Economic Development Authority recommended nearly $551,000 in grant money to four planned projects during its meeting Tuesday.

EDA Director Cathy Mehelich says one of the projects is a former bank at 300 East St. Germain Street.

For a new entrance, some sidewalk repair, a new roof, and some HVAC. A lot of valuable structural and mechanical repairs. Updating a 1958 bank on the east side of St. Cloud and opening it up to lease it to new tenants.

Another grant is going to a project at 706 West St. Germain Street for the former Paddy's Game Shoppe Building.

That building has had a lot of damage over the years since it's been vacant, so we are excited to see BCI Construction and their team put some love back into that building.

Mehelich says another one of the projects is at Fitzharris Ski, Bike, and Outdoors, which has already seen a significant increase in traffic since the Great River Children's Museum opened.

Some of their needs include a new floor. They have several spaces where the floor is heaving, which is unsafe for families that come through there next to the children's museum.

They'll also work on their roof, add an ADA-compliant bathroom, and decommission an elevator.

Another project is for the Wirth Center for the Performing Arts, which is in the process of buying the former Daniel Building.

Proposed enhancements for the entrance, dance and movement classrooms, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing updates. The EDA saw this as a valuable project that attracts visitors to the downtown.

About $10,000 in grant money remains for potential other projects.

Mehelich says three other applicants did not receive grant money, including two proposed housing projects. She says her office will continue to work with the proposed housing projects for the downtown for other funding sources.

The state grants require the entire project to be funded by no more than 30 percent in grant money, with the other 70 percent in private investment.

She says the four approved projects represent over 22,000 square feet of building space renovation.

Once they are all done by the end of June of next year, they will create 24 new jobs in downtown St. Cloud.

This is the final round of state grant money for Main Street revitalization. In a previous round, St. Cloud was awarded $1.5 million, which was awarded to 11 different projects.