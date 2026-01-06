FOLEY (WJON News) -- You have the opportunity to live in an old bank in downtown Foley.

The former State Bank of Foley has been completely renovated on both floors, with a new two-bedroom, one-bathroom loft apartment created throughout the upstairs level.

Owner Brian Thorsten says that when he bought the building a year ago, he had always envisioned creating a living space.

With the exposed brick and the authentic industrial look, we knew we had to do something fun with it. We kept the industrial flare, we kept the bricks exposed, and we built it out to a fun little executive loft.

Besides serving as a bank for many years, the building has also housed a clothing store, a floral shop, and, most recently, a coffee shop.

The first floor of the building still has the exposed ceiling beams and large glass windows. Thorsten Financial Services will occupy two of the three office spaces on the first floor. He's looking for a business to lease out the third office suite on the main level.

He says the reaction from the Foley residents has been very positive.

I get a lot of compliments. There's one little tidbit hanging out there. I promised the community that the clock would be working. We have attempted to fix it, but it just has a little snafu in it. That will be coming. Downtown Foley is looking a lot better than it did just a couple of years ago.

The State Bank of Foley was built in 1911.

Thorsten received a Main Street Grant of $37,680 to help pay for the renovation.

Thorsten and his wife bought the former State Bank of Foley at 201 4th Avenue North last January. The renovation began in June, and they just finished the remodel in late December.

Thorsten Financial Services was across the street in the 210 building, which he also renovated a few years ago. Thorsten says he ran out of room in that building. DJ Tax Service will remain in that space.

