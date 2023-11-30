2 Killed, 1 Hurt in Crash South of Willmar

WILLMAR (WJON News) -- Two people were killed and another person seriously injured in a crash south of Willmar.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says at approximately 11:30 a.m. they were notified of a two-vehicle crash in Whitefield Township, about 7 miles south of Willmar.

Investigators say a Ford Edge driven by a 75-year-old Clara City resident was westbound on County Road 3 and a Chrysler Pacifica was northbound on County Road 5 when they collided, and both ended up in the ditch.

The 83-year-old driver of the Pacifica and a 76-year-old passenger, both from Blomkest, died of their injuries.

The driver of the Ford was taken to CentraCare Rice Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and no names have been released at this time.

