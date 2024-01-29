Dorothy J. Slimmer, 95, Sartell formerly of Little Falls

May 16, 1928 - January 26, 2024

Dorothy J. Slimmer, age 95, of Sartell formerly of Little Falls, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 26, 2024 at Country Manor Senior Community, Sartell.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior the service at the funeral home. Family burial will be held at a later date in Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.

Dorothy was born on May 16, 1928 in Elrosa, MN to Anthony and Anna (Waldherr) Meyer. She was married to Donald R. Slimmer on April 28, 1949 in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Grey Eagle. She and Don moved to Little Falls in 1961 where they raised their 11 children, each of whom was a gift from God. She worked at various places, including Minnesota Power and Light, McDonalds, Timmer Dairy Store, and VFW pull tab sales. Dorothy was a member the American Legion Auxiliary, Life Member of the VFW Auxiliary, Life Member of the VFW National Home for Children, Member of the Military Order of the Cooties Auxiliary and served over 25 year as an officer in the VFW Auxiliary, many as president.

Dorothy was an avid Twins fan and enjoyed bowling, bingo, casino trips, playing cards, traveling, volunteering at the Veteran’s Home, and spending time with her kids and grandkids.

Survivors include her sons, Douglas Slimmer of Little Falls, David (Michele) Slimmer of Becker, Dale (Roxann) Slimmer of Box Elder, SD, and Dean Slimmer of Little Falls; daughters, Diane (Lester Dax) Slimmer of St. Cloud, Debra Millner of Sartell, Dory Slimmer of S.t Cloud, Dana Slimmer of Mounds View, Danette “Danni” (Woody) Brewer of Tampa, FL, Denise (Doug) Kirchner, of Cottage Grove; and sister, JoAnn Rutter of Loomis, CA; sister-in-law Carol Meyer, of Mpls, MN; grandchildren, Amy (Andy) Haider, Marc Hiemenz, Pam (Shawn) Wensel, Melissa “Missy” Millner, Breanna Cecile “Charlie”, Michael (Christine Kahl) Slimmer, Jocelyn (Andrew) LeBlanc, Jonathon (Abby Kraft) Slimmer, Jeff (Jayden) Kirchner, Jamie Kirchner, Alex Brewer, Kristina (Ted) VanHove, Sean (Ashley) Flahave; great-grandchildren, Anna Vrchota, Cole Wensel, Lauren Wensel, Ryleigh LeBlanc, Paige Kirchner, Stanley Kirchner, Taylor Flahave, Carter VanHove, Alexis Anderson, Avery Flahave, Beau Flahave, Jackson Flahave; and three generations of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; daughter, Dawn Slimmer, son-in-law, Fran Millner; brothers, Denis and Anthony “Tony” Meyer, and sisters, Rita Meyer, Rosemary Kalkman, and Cyrilla Meyer; and niece, Sandy Kay Meyer

The family wishes to thank the staff of Country Manor for the excellent and loving care of Mom for her last 3 1/2 years.