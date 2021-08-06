AUDITIONS ARE COMING UP

Have you always dreamed about auditioning to be in a broadway performance? Maybe you're worried because you don't sing or dance? Maybe you think you're too old, or your kids are too young? Guess again.

Great Theatre is auditioning for their next spectacular performance of "The Sound of Music." They are looking for all different kinds of people and there are roles that don't involve singing or dancing, so don't let that stop you from auditioning.

If you are 7 years of age or older, there is a part for you in this amazing story of the Von Trapp Family during the rise of Nazi Germany. It's a story that can speak to many different groups of people across our country, and Great Theatre says that they are committed to casting roles to people of all different kinds of ethnicities and abilities. Your race, gender, shape, ability, and ethnicity will NOT hold you back from being featured in this performance.

HOW TO AUDITION

In person auditions are going to be held Wednesday, August 11th from 6 to 9 pm, and on Saturday, August 14th from 10 am to 1 pm, and will be held for ages 7 years old to adults.

The auditions will take place at the Helgeson Learning Lab Theatre at 710 Sundial Drive in Waite Park.

You can click HERE to sign up for a 30 minute audition slot.

BE PREPARED

The key to nailing your audition is to be prepared. If you go to the Great Theatre website, they will give a list of monologues to prepare for the character you think you'd best be suited to play. If that character has a singing role, there are also prepared clips of music for you to grab and learn. The best advice is to learn your monologue backwards and forwards, and prepare your musical piece to the absolute best of your ability. Be prepared, and don't be surprised if you find yourself on stage.

Good Luck to you.

