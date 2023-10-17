Donna Fay Maurer, 88, St. Cloud

June 21, 1935 - October 16, 2023

attachment-Donna Maurer loading...

Donna Fay Maurer, age 88, St. Cloud, MN, died Monday, October 16, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral services will be Friday, October 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Annandale, MN.

Donna was born June 21, 1935 in Southside Township, South Haven, MN to Harry E. and Evelyn M. (Nelson) Nelson. She was united in marriage to John F. Maurer on December 8, 1962 at her parent’s home in South Haven, MN. Donna enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading, and playing cards. She especially loved getting together with family. Donna will be remembered as a caring, reliable, loyal and trustworthy, yet strong willed, woman. She was a life member of American Legion Auxiliary Post #428.

Survivors include her daughter Julie A. Ampe of St. Cloud, MN; grandson Alex J. Ampe of Seoul, South Korea; step brother Russell (Joan) Schmidt of Paynesville, MN; step sister Ramona Frank of Paynesville, MN; sister-in-law Evelyn Maurer of Annandale, MN; step sister-in-law Midge Schmidt, Paynesville, MN; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Evelyn Nelson, husband, John Maurer on October 9, 2018, step father William Schmidt, brother and sister-in-law Duane and Joan Nelson, step brother and sister-in-law David and Ardine Schmidt, step brother Stanley Schmidt, brother-in-law William Maurer, step brother-in-law Roy Frank, nephews Michael Nelson, Kenneth Nelson and David Maurer, and niece Cindy Wills.