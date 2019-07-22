Donald Ylinen, 75, Little Falls (formerly of East Gull Lake)
July 22, 2019 - July 20, 2019
Donald Ylinen 75 year old resident of the Little Falls Care Center formerly of East Gull Lake, MN died, Saturday, July 20. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Randy (Connie), Chris (Amy), Chad (Brooke) Joel (Sara) and Paul and Peter Roskop. 18 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Chyleen and wife, Cheryl and a grandson, Keegan.