Donald Ylinen, 75, Little Falls (formerly of East Gull Lake)

July 22, 2019 - July 20, 2019

Donald Ylinen 75 year old resident of the Little Falls Care Center formerly of East Gull Lake, MN died, Saturday, July 20. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Randy (Connie), Chris (Amy), Chad (Brooke) Joel (Sara) and Paul and Peter Roskop. 18 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Chyleen and wife, Cheryl and a grandson, Keegan.