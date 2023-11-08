Donald R. Schwarzkopf, 96, Clear Lake

January 23, 1927 - November 3, 2023

attachment-Donald Schwarzkopf loading...

Donald Ralph Schwarzkopf (Don), age 96 of Clear Lake, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2023. He was born January 23,1927, in Big Lake township, to Adolph and Frida (Morgenweck) Schwarzkopf.

Don worked for Paulson's Garage in Clear Lake, then served in the army during World War II. He returned home on leave and married Laurel Marie Cox “Lolly” on November 28, 1945. He was stationed in France with the Occupation Forces until he was discharged in 1946.

Over his lifetime, Don worked as a mechanic for Cater & Odegard Implement Dealership in St. Cloud for 34 years, then the Sherburne County Highway Department where he retired after 9 years. He then went on to serve as the site manager for the Clearview Apartments in Clear Lake until age 90.

Don is survived by daughters, Sheryl (Richard) Busse and Linda (George) Lemperes; son, Craig (Sandra) Schwarzkopf; daughter-in-law, Janice Schwarzkopf; son-in-law, Glen Hilsgen; 16 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lolly; infant son, Jeremy; son Larry; daughter, Sandra Hilsgen; granddaughter, Linna Clark; great-granddaughter; Eliana Lemperes; brothers, Lyman, Erwin, Milton, & Roy; and sisters, Elsie Schwarzkopf, Elinor Jacobson (Peter) and Lila Carlsen (Roy).

Memorial service will be held Saturday, November 18, 2023 at the Becker Baptist Church. Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. with a service following at 11 a.m.