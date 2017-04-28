Donald R. “Don” Larson, Jr., 72, Foley

January 25, 1945 – April 27, 2017

Private services were held and burial was in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Don was born January 25, 1945 in Pueblo, CO to Donald R. and Phyllis (Larson) Larson, Sr. He graduated from the Forest Lake High School and served in the United States Army from 1963 to 1966. Don worked as a deep sea diver in Patterson, LA from 1971 to 1993. He was then employed as a mechanical engineer at the Sauk Rapids Rice middle school.