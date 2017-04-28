Donald R. “Don” Larson, Jr., 72, Foley
January 25, 1945 – April 27, 2017
Donald Ralph Larson, Jr., age 72, Foley, MN died Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the Foley Nursing Center, Foley, MN.
Private services were held and burial was in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.
Don was born January 25, 1945 in Pueblo, CO to Donald R. and Phyllis (Larson) Larson, Sr. He graduated from the Forest Lake High School and served in the United States Army from 1963 to 1966. Don worked as a deep sea diver in Patterson, LA from 1971 to 1993. He was then employed as a mechanical engineer at the Sauk Rapids Rice middle school.
Survivors include sisters, Phyllis Larson of Rice, MN; Judy Norrell of St. Louis Park, MN; and Sharon Dedrick of Moundsview, MN.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Randy Larson.