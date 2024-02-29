Don Floyd Reis, 66, Sioux Falls, SD, formerly of Chamberlain

1957 - 2024

Don Floyd Reis, of Sioux Falls, SD, formerly of Chamberlain, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Clearwater, MN. No services will be held; arrangements have been entrusted in Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Don Floyd Reis was born on April 11, 1957 to Stanley and Laura (Ellis) Reis. From K-8th grade he attended a one-room schoolhouse on Bull Creek, south of Reliance, and went on to high school in Chamberlain, he graduated in 1975. He married Myra Reber on September 1, 1979 in Gregory, SD. They made their home in south-central South Dakota and were blessed with their two children, Wyatt and Marcy (Kickhafer) Reis. Don worked many jobs throughout his life, including carrying mail for the United States Postal Services, he enjoyed conversation with anyone he came across.

Don enjoyed ranching, adventuring, Vikings Football, Diamondback Baseball, dogs, and spending time with his family. He was easy-going, a conversationalist, hardworking, and strong-willed.

He is survived by his son, Wyatt (Jessica) Reis of Burke, SD; daughter, Marcy Kickhafer of Clearwater, MN; sister, Deborah (Don) Johnson; grandson, Brock Kickhafer; nieces, Amy and Emily; and many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A special thank you to CentraCare Hospice for taking care of Don.