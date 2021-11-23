Dollar Tree Announces Timeline for new $1.25 Price Point

CHESAPEAKE, VA -- Dollar Tree has announced a $1.25 price point for all of its stores nationwide by the end of the first quarter in 2022.

Back in September, Dollar Tree first announced its plan to shift away from the constraints of the $1 price point. They say the decision is permanent and is not a reaction to short-term market conditions.

The company says this move will also enhance its ability to expand what it can sell introducing new products and sizes, as well as bringing back some customer favorites.

Dollar Tree plans to introduce the new price point in more than 2,000 additional legacy stores in December and complete the rollout to all stores by the end of March.

