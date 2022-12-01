Dollar General Store to Open in Sartell

SARTELL (WJON News) - Another dollar store is coming to Sartell.

City officials say Dollar General has submitted plans to open a store, next to O'Riley Auto Parts along Riverside Avenue.

The building has sat empty and was most recently a Family Dollar Store.

City staff says the building is going through a small remodel, but the business is expected to open sometime after the start of the new year.

This will be the second dollar store in Sartell with Dollar Tree currently in the Sundance Center off of 2nd Street South.