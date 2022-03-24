Does Minnesota’s Flag, Seal Need a Rebrand? [POLL]

ST. PAUL -- There is a renewed effort in the Minnesota House to redesign the state's seal and flag. The bill calls for a State Emblems Redesign Commission to develop, design and recommend to the state legislature and the governor a new design for the official state seal and official state flag.

It was approved on Tuesday by the House Government Finance and Elections commission and is now moving on to the House Ways and Means Committee.

Supporters of a redesign say the current design is overly complicated and is difficult to distinguish from 19 other state flags all with blue backgrounds and a detailed state seal.

The bill calls for a report to the legislature by January 1st, 2023, with the adoption of the new seal and flag effective no later than May 11th, 2023.

The 14 member commission would include four legislators, three people appointed by the governor, two from the Indian Affairs council, and one each from the Asian Pacific, Latino, and African American communities.

There is a companion bill in the State Senate, but it has not had any action yet.