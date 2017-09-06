Do Your Kids Have What It Takes to be a Future Olympic Luger?
MINNEAPOLIS - Your kids could possibly be a future winter Olympian. The first step toward that goal is this weekend in Minneapolis where the USA Luge team is hosting a slider search. It is free and open to boys and girls between the ages of nine and 13.
Fred Zimny is the head coach of the USA Luge Junior National Team. He says the series of clinics are conducted using wheeled sleds.
The sleds they're using are real luge sleds, we call them training sleds. They're great to learn the sport on because they're easy to steer and control.
Zimny says Minneapolis is the 7th stop on their 8 city tour across the country looking for future Olympians.
When we're done, we'll look at all the kids we saw and invite the ones we feel that did the best - maybe 50 kids or so - and invite them to come to Lake Placid in the wintertime. They'll stay at the Olympic Training Center and have a three or four day camp there.
Zimny says seven of the 10 lugers in the last Olympics were found at similar clinics like this one.
The clinics will be held on Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. until noon and from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m. at Riverside Park in Minneapolis.