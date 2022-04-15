Do You Have Unclaimed Property Waiting for You?

ST. PAUL -- You might have some unclaimed property just waiting for you to claim.

Each year, the Minnesota Department of Commerce receives millions of dollars in unclaimed property from businesses and organizations that have lost contact with the owners.

The department is responsible for holding the funds and property until the rightful owners or heirs claim it.

The property could include dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, insurance claim checks, and more.

Through this program, nearly $625 million has been returned to Minnesotans.