DNR: Fire Danger is High Despite Wet Spring

ST. CLOUD -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is warning you against burning debris until things "green up" some more.

Despite the wet weather this spring and grass starting to become more green, the DNR says the wildfire danger is still present. Even though the ground may be wet, officials say grass, leaves and pine needles dry surprisingly fast and can create the ideal fuel for a wildfire.

The Tri-County area is under a moderate fire risk where fires can start easily and spread at a moderate rate. Stearns, Benton, and Sherburne counties have restricted burning regulations right now with variance permits only.

If you plan to have a campfire, remember to keep flammable materials at least three feet away, attend to the fire at all times, have a source of water handy and make sure the fire is completely out before leaving it.