Central MN Added to List of Counties With Burning Restrictions

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is adding the tri-county area to the list of counties under burning restrictions.

Starting Wednesday, the DNR is restricting opening burning in Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Wright, Todd, Morrison, and Mille Lacs counties.

They're being added to a list already containing a number of northern Minnesota counties currently under a burning ban.

The state won't issue burning permits for brush or yard waste until the green-up and the restrictions can be lifted.

The DNR is also issuing a reminder that people who burn debris during this time will be held financially responsible if their fire escapes and causes damage.