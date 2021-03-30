Central MN Added to List of Counties With Burning Restrictions
UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is adding the tri-county area to the list of counties under burning restrictions.
Starting Wednesday, the DNR is restricting opening burning in Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Wright, Todd, Morrison, and Mille Lacs counties.
They're being added to a list already containing a number of northern Minnesota counties currently under a burning ban.
The state won't issue burning permits for brush or yard waste until the green-up and the restrictions can be lifted.
Get our free mobile app
The DNR is also issuing a reminder that people who burn debris during this time will be held financially responsible if their fire escapes and causes damage.
LOOK: The most popular biblical baby names
To determine the most popular biblical baby names, Stacker consulted the name origin site Behind the Name and the Social Security Administration's baby names database then ranked the top 50 names from Behind the Name's Biblical Names origins list of 564 names, based on how many babies had been given these names in 2019. Click through to find out which biblical names have stood the test of time.