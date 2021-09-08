DNR Confirms New State Record Northern Pike, Tie for Muskie

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources certified the state catch-and-release record northern pike, a 46 1/4 inch fish caught June 19 on Basswood Lake by 15-year-old Brecken Kobylecky from Geneva, Illinois.

The previous record was a 45 1/4 inch northern pike caught on the Rainy River in 2018.

The record pike was the biggest fish Kobylecky had ever caught. He was fishing with an Ely-based fishing guide and with about 10 minutes left of their final day fishing, they were trolling for pike.

Minnesota DNR

The DNR also certified a 57 1/4 inch muskie caught July 23 on Lake Vermilion by Todd Kirby of Hudson, Wisconsin that tied a 2019 muskie also caught on Lake Vermilion.

Get our free mobile app

With two Vermilion Lake muskies now tied for the state record, this well-known water body continues to prove itself as a top muskie fishing destination. Kirby had fished the lake a handful of times and was familiar with small pockets that muskie seem to inhabit.

These Companies Are Now Hiring In St. Cloud