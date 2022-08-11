DNR Announces Deer Hunting Regulations

The Minnesota DNR announced their deer hunting regulations for 2022. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the plan is for the Archery deer hunt to open September 17 - December 31, the youth statewide hunt is October 20-23, the early antlerless hunt is from October 20-23, and the regular firearms season starts on November 5th. Schmitt says it is very similar to last year. Deer hunting licenses can be bought now.

Schmitt says the DNR is upping their chronic wasting disease testing for a 7th straight year. He says even if you are hunting in an area that doesn't have CWD you can send a sample to have the deer tested for the disease. Schmitt encourages hunters to take a look at the deer hunting regulations book which is out now.

Get our free mobile app

Game Fair is in Ramsey, Minnesota and will take place this weekend and next weekend. Tickets are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $10 for veterans. Game Fair will feature the latest in hunting equipment. Special exhibits include archery, decoys, duck boats, art, dogs, dog accessories, taxidermy and all the latest in hunting equipment for the outdoor enthusiast. Schmitt says Game Fair is kind of the kick off of hunting season.

Fair-goers are encouraged to bring their dogs (leashed) and their guns or bows (cased) so they can participate in the many activities offered. Activities for children include slingshots, air rifles, archery and darts.

Fishing can still be successful in August. Schmitt says be flexible to search for multiple species. He says he been catching a little bit of everything right now. Schmitt suggests bass fishing saying this is a great time of year to catch bass. He says fall fishing can be great too and that is just around the corner.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.