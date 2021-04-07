Division Street Road Construction Project Begins Monday

ST. CLOUD -- Road construction begins Monday on one of the busiest corridors in the St. Cloud area.

Resurfacing and repairs to the concrete pavement on Division Street/CSAH 75 will be from 15th Avenue North in Waite Park to Park Avenue South in St. Cloud. The work is expected to last through the summer.

The project will also include sidewalk improvements and revisions to the traffic signals.

A lane closure and traffic shift will be in effect in both directions. You are urged to find alternate routes or expect delays.