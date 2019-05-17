District Preparing for $11 Million Remodel of Sartell High School

SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen school district is getting ready to remodel the current high school into a middle school. On Monday night the board is expected to approve over $6.9 million in bids for the project. The total cost will be about $11 million.

The money is coming from the bond referendum district voters approved back in 2016.

Superintendent Jeff Schwiebert says there are a few key areas of the building that will get most of the work.

We couldn't fit all of the kids in 9-12 into that, but we could fit three grades into it, as so this is the remodel of a 1993 building that needs to be updated and ready to go. Most of it will be in what is currently our media space, that will be adjusted for a 6-8 area, and then updating the science rooms.

Schwiebert says the current high school still needs to be used throughout the summer, so construction won't begin until early August. The building will be shut down throughout construction, which will last until the end of May next year.

The middle school students will move into the building at the start of the 2020-2021 school year.