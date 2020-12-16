District 742 Relocates Riverwoods Program

ST. CLOUD -- An alternative learning program in the St. Cloud Area School District will be finding a new home in the new year. At Wednesday night's meeting, the school board voted to approve the relocation of the Riverwoods program under a new short-term lease.

Executive Director of Finance and Business Services Amy Skaalerud says the district had housed the program at the St. Cloud Children’s Home property that was leased from the Diocese of St. Cloud for several years.

It's been for sale now for a number of years and just recently, within the last month or so, the property actually sold. With the property selling, our existing lease automatically transfers to the new owner, and the new owner, about three weeks ago, gave the district a 90-day notice that they were terminating the lease.

The program is being relocated to 713 Anderson Avenue North under a six-month lease from January 1st through June 31st with Courrier Investments LLC. The monthly rate will remain exactly the same as it was under the previous lease.

Students will report to the new site when they make their return to in-person learning on January 19th.

Riverwoods is a Level IV EBD (emotional behavioral disorders) specialty program that provides additional support to students who have been referred and helps give them the skills necessary to return to a traditional school setting.