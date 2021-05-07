District 742 Makes Adjustments to Prom, Graduation Events

ST. CLOUD -- With the governor's announcement of lifting restrictions on outdoor gatherings starting Friday and on indoor gatherings beginning on May 28th, the St. Cloud Area School District has made some adjustments to the end of the year celebrations.

For Tech and Apollo proms two spectators per student are now allowed for Grand March. Also, students will now be able to gather and participate in pods of 10. Both proms are indoors and masks are still required.

Because indoor restrictions will be lifted on May 28th, graduation ceremonies at the River's Edge Convention Center will change. Tech's graduation is now at 5:00 p.m. on May 28th and Apollo's graduation is at 8:30 p.m. on May 28th. Each senior will receive eight tickets for graduation. Masks will be required but no social distancing.

No changes will be made to the planned vehicle parades.

