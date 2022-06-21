District 742 LEAF Creates ‘Music Matters’ Fund

ST. CLOUD -- A new grant program is available for music in the St. Cloud Area School District.

The District 742 Local Education & Activities Foundation recently received a donation of over $78,000 to set up a "music matters" fund. It will provide five-percent annual grants in support of music programs.

If you want to help build the LEAF Music Matters fund you can make a donation via the LEAF webpage.

You can also send a check:

LEAF

PO Box 1132

St. Cloud MN 56302

Be sure to identify 'Music Matters' in your memo