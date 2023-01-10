District 742 holds spelling bee

Photo: District 742

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - “Antigen” was the winning word in Monday’s District 742 Spelling Bee.

In the elementary division, Riley Foster of Lincoln Elementary knew how to spell “antigen”, defined as “any substance that, on entering the body, can stimulate an immune response”.

Elementary Bee winners:

Photo: District 742
First Place- Riley Foster of Lincoln (right)

Second Place-Zephryn Bregier of Westwood (middle)

Third Place Brynn Hiltner of Kennedy (left)

In the junior high division, Susannah Malmanger of North Junior High will advance to the regional spelling bee after correctly spelling “leprosy”.

Junior High Bee winners:

Photo: District 742
First Place- Susannah Malmanger of North (right)

Second Place-Ayan Garane of North (middle)

Third Place-Milo Harkins of Kennedy (left)

The regional spelling bee will take place on February 7th at Resource Training and Solutions in Sartell.

 

Comments
