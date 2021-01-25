SC Schools Still Hoping for Traditional Graduation [PODCAST]

St. Cloud District 742 Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education Dr. Laurie Putnam joined me on WJON today. She says they are looking at all options for graduation this year which includes the possibility of a traditional graduation ceremony for Tech and Apollo 2021 graduates at Rivers Edge Convention Center. Other options could include a drive by or virtual ceremony. Listen to our conversation below.

Dr. Putnam also indicated to me that their staff of approximately 2,000 District 742 employees will have access to a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine this week. She says this is "very exciting" to have this opportunity for their staff with some schools in the district transitioning from distance to in-person learning. Putnam says they are preparing for in-person learning with plexiglass shields, bottles of hand sanitizers throughout the buildings and doing substantial cleaning. Putnam says many students benefit greatly from in-person learning which includes accountability and socialization. She says some students did great with distance learning as well. She says District 742 will be offering a Distance Learning Academy for students wanting to continue with that method of learning going forward.

Superintendent Willie Jett or School Board Chair Shannon Haws join me the last Monday of each month at 8:15 a.m. on WJON.

