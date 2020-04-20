District 742 Announces Leadership Changes At 2 Schools

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Area School District has announced some administrative changes.

Meredith Boucher has been appointed Principal at Clearview Elementary School, effective July 1, 2020. Boucher has served District 742 for over 20 years as a math teacher, academic coach, administrative intern and assistant principal.

Boucher will begin working this spring with retiring Principal Sheri Rutar.

Tim Finkbeiner has been appointed Interim Principal at Madison Elementary School, effective July 1, 2020. Finkbeiner moved to St. Cloud Area School District from Montana in October. This school year, Finkbeiner has been serving as Interim Assistant Principal at Tech High School.

Finkbeiner will begin working this spring with retiring Principal Kate Flynn.