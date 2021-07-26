Pre-fair discount admission tickets are just $13 but go up once the fair starts.

Every year that my wife and I have attended the Minnesota State Fair we've purchased our tickets at the gate the day of our visit, and every year I've wondered to myself -- why didn't I get the pre-fair discount tickets and save a few bucks?!

The Minnesota State Fair just made this year's pre-fair discount admission tickets available to purchase online, by phone, at the State Fairgrounds ticket booth or at participating locations around Minnesota. Pre-fair admission tickets cost just $13 per ticket. Blue Ribbon Bargain Books are also available to purchase now.

Besides various locations around the Twin Cities metro, the Minnesota State Fair website lists six locations in Central Minnesota where pre-fair discount admission tickets can be purchased in person. They are:

Alexandria -- Cub Foods (2612 S. Broadway St., Alexandria, MN 56308)

Cambridge -- Cub Foods (100 Opportunity Blvd. S., Cambridge, MN 55008)

Hutchinson -- Cash Wise (1020 Highway 15 S., Hutchinson, MN 55350)

Morris -- Willie’s SuperValu (25 7th St. E., Morris, MN 56267)

Waite Park -- Cash Wise (113 S. Waite Park Ave., Waite Park, MN 56387)

Willmar -- Cub Foods (2201 1st St. S., Willmar, MN 56201)

Pre-fair discount admission tickets will be available through August 25 while supplies last. Pre-fair discount admission tickets are valid for fair-time admission on any one day of the 2021 Minnesota State Fair, Aug. 26-Sept. 6.

A few weeks ago, the Minnesota State Fair revealed its much-anticipated list of new fair foods for this summer. Celebrity Chef Andrew Zimmern also revealed his much simpler list of 17 must-try foods at the Minnesota State Fair.

