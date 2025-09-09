SARTELL (WJON News) -- A special night for adults with disabilities is being organized for later this month.

Cheryl Hommerding is spearheading "A Night To Remember," a formal dance at The Waters Church in Sartell on Friday, September 26th, starting at 6:00 p.m.

She says they've even lined up the formal attire that they are giving away.

We have collected over 100 formal dresses, in all sizes and colors. We do have some men's shirts, a few suits, and a lot of ties. We are going to be handing those out this week, and those are all free. Also, our event is free as well.

The dress giveaway is this Friday afternoon at a home in north St. Cloud.

Hommerding says "A Night To Remember" will include a red carpet arrival, floral arrangements by Green Thumb Etc., and food prepared by a chef from Coyote Moon Grill.

She says this is the first-time they've organized a formal dance for adults with disabilities here in the St. Cloud metro area. It is modeled after a similar event in a different area.

They can accommodate up to 150 people.