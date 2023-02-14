Diocese of St. Cloud Welcomes New Bishop

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Diocese of St. Cloud officially welcomed their new bishop Tuesday afternoon.

Get our free mobile app

Bishop Patrick Neary was ordained and installed at a special mass held at St. Mary's Cathedral.

He becomes just the 10th Bishop for the Diocese of St. Cloud.

I'm now lovingly surrounded by my new family in the Diocese of St. Cloud. I couldn't ask for a better welcome and warmer reception. I could not have a finer group of priests that do an incredible job everyday serving in multiple parishes and working in multiple roles.

Bishop Neary comes to St. Cloud after previously serving as pastor of Holy Redeemer Parish in Portland, Oregon since 2018.

Neary succeeds Bishop Donald Kettler who announced his retirement.

The Diocese of St. Cloud encompasses 16 counties in Central Minnesota. It includes 131 parishes grouped into 29 Area Catholic Communities and a Catholic population of about 133,000 people.

READ RELATED ARTICLES