Did You Name Your Pet One of the Most Popular Names?

Pets. Whether you are a cat or a dog person, we all love our furry four legged friends. They are great companions, and in some cases, much better than some people. Well, you know what I mean. They are always happy to see you. People, not so much.

Anyway, if you got a new dog or cat in the last year and named them Luna, you were in the group of the most popular names. That goes for dogs and cats. This last year saw a record number of adoptions of pets. Cats, dogs, birds, and even other exotic animals. I'm wondering if the pandemic... and the "end" of the pandemic might have brought some of that on.

Get our free mobile app

But anyway, there were a lot of pets that were adopted in 2022.

My favorite thing is when people name their pets human names. Like Steve or Bob. I've always wanted a dog named Bob. The first dog I got I wanted to name him Bob, but when I saw him he wasn't a Bob. So, his name became Billie. He was 17 years old when he crossed the rainbow bridge. That's a log run for a little dog.

The top names for pets in the Minneapolis area last year were (According to Bring Me the News):

Dogs:

Luna, Bella, Charlie, Lucy and Max. Max. Just like the dog on the Grinch cartoon.

Cats:

Luna came in number one for cats and dogs. Followed by Milo, Oliver, Oscar and Chloe. I know of 2 people who named their dogs Oscar. But not their cats. So, if you would like to name your new pet something unique, stay away from these names. Or, name your new pet something like George.

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.