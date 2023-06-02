Did You Know You Can Do Yoga At This Central Minnesota Concert Venue?
Namaste! Color me surprised when I learned recently that The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park offers up the chance to do yoga there during the day! I had no idea, and even though I'm not the typical yoga type person this is something that if you are into it could be a really cool and fun experience.
A post from The Ledge on social media highlighted the opportunities.
Join us EVERY Thursday at 5:30PM in June for Yoga at The Ledge with Shanti Yoga Studio. Each week will feature a new set of teachers and style of beginner friendly yoga in front of the quarries at The Ledge!
You can book one class for $15 clicking on the class below or you can book the WHOLE series of 5 classes for only $60 using the last class below
Be sure to bring your own yoga mats and water bottles.
If you attend one of these classes let us know what you think about them on our app!
Here are the Restaurants that Opened in the St. Cloud Area in 2022
Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State