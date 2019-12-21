Diane E. White, 68, St. Cloud

October 16, 1951 – December 16, 2019

Diane Elizabeth White, age 68, St. Cloud, MN, died Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Gardens at Foley, Foley, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Christ Church Newman Center, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Parish prayers will be at 7:00 PM on Friday.

Diane was born October 16, 1951 in St Paul, MN to Dale and Ruth (Schmidt) White. She graduated from the College of St. Benedict. Diane married Tim L. Ingeman on July 26, 1986 in St. Cloud, MN. She was a 2nd grade teacher for St. Cloud School District 742, teaching at Wilson, Lincoln and Oakhill Elementary Schools. She loved the kids and loved shopping for good children’s books. She was a member of Christ Church Newman Center, St. Cloud, MN. Diane loved to go to Twins Baseball and Gopher Football games. She enjoyed spending time at Two Inlets Lake near Park Rapids, MN, where she loved to read on the screen porch and watch the hummingbirds and chipmunks (which she named). She became an avid fisherwoman and delighted in chasing intruders away from her lucky fishing spot.

Survivors include her husband, Tim L. Ingeman of St. Cloud, MN; sons, Dylan Ingeman of Duluth, MN; and McLean Ingeman of St. Cloud, MN; brothers, Dale White and Robert White of Simi Valley, CA.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials preferred to Tri County Humane Society.