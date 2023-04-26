Diana Lou (Johnson) Breitwieser, 79, Sauk Rapids

March 10, 1944 - April 16, 2023

Diana Lou (Johnson) Breitwieser of Sauk Rapids, MN, passed away surrounded by family on April 16, 2023, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Diana was born on March 10, 1944, in South Daytona Beach, Florida, to Barney and Delores Johnson. After a while, the family moved to Granite Falls, Minnesota, and eventually to St. Cloud. Diana graduated from Tech High School in 1962 and business school.

On March 30, 1963, she was united in marriage to Gary Breitwieser. Born to this union were three daughters: Kim (Steve) Nelson, Goodyear, AZ; Kelley (Jerry Jr.) Sherer, Watkins, MN; and Kris (Eric) Mohs, Menahga, MN. Diana is also survived by her siblings, Shirley Forcier, and Larry (Linda) Johnson; a stepson, 11 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren, special sister and brother-in- law Dottie and Will Fuecker, and many nieces and nephews.

Diana enjoyed nurturing and growing her flower gardens, feeding the birds and watching them from the window, fishing, and watching her favorite sports teams, the Twins and Vikings. She was also known by many for her talents in the kitchen.

A celebration of her life will take place on Saturday, May 20, 2023, 11am to 3pm at Wilson Park, St. Cloud. Please wear your Vikings or Twins gear. The family requests that any tribute donation be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Good Shepard Memory Care Cottages and Moments Hospice staff for their wonderful and compassionate care of Diana.