DeZURIK Union Workers Go on Strike After Vetoing Contract

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Workers at DeZURIK Inc. in Sartell are striking after vetoing a new three-year contract.

The Local Lodge 623 of International Machinists and Aerospace Workers began picketing outside the Sartell facility on Sunday.

Andrew Peltier is a union business representative. He says the membership not only had issues with pay and benefits but also with some management practices...

Past practices is a huge piece to this group. The management rights abuse...I think it has just created a lot of mistrust between the membership and the company over the last three years.

Peltier says in addition to the management rights issue, wages and insurance benefits are also part of the contract details that members were unsatisfied with.

DeZURIK President and CEO Bryan Burns released a statement that said, in part, "The company and union committees reached a tentative agreement on June 1. However, on June 2, union members voted to not ratify the agreement and to go on strike. The company and union committees are working together to reach a consensus agreement as soon as possible."

Peltier says they plan to restart talks Tuesday in hopes of finding a resolution.

