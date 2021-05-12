Details Set For SJU/CSB Commencement Ceremonies

Details for this weekend's Saint John's University and College of Saint Benedict commencement ceremonies have been finalized. Both ceremonies will take place outdoors to allow graduates to bring a pair of guests and to allow for social distancing.

The College of Saint Benedict will hold its ceremony on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Clemens Stadium on the campus of SJU. There are 447 undergraduates expected to take part in the ceremony including student speaker Danica Ferguson, an accounting major from the Bahamas.

In case of inclement weather the ceremony will be held inside the Haehn Campus Center Fieldhouse at the College of Saint Benedict.

A live stream of the CSB ceremony can be seen HERE.

Saint John's University will hold its commencement on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Clemens Stadium. The ceremony will feature 374 undergrads and 29 School of Theology and Seminary graduates. The student speaker will be Simeon Farquharson, an accounting major from the Bahamas.

Like the CSB ceremony, if weather does not cooperate the ceremony will be held inside the Haehn Campus Center Fieldhouse.

If either ceremony is forced inside, guests would no longer be permitted to attend the event.

A live stream of the SJU ceremony can be seen HERE.

Neither school was able to host an in-person commencement ceremony in 2020 due to the pandemic.