Details of 2025 Foley Construction Project Unveiled

FOLEY (WJON News) - Foley residents will have an opportunity to discuss proposed improvements to storm sewer, sanitary sewer, and water mains throughout the city.

The estimated 6 million dollar project will be financed with both city and county funds, with construction beginning in the summer of 2025. The project will focus on Broadway Avenue, 4th Avenue and the alley, 3rd Avenue, and Parent and Murphy Streets.

Get our free mobile app

Photo: SAH - City of Foley Photo: SAH - City of Foley loading...

Details on the Foley 2025 Street Improvement Project:

The project will replace the deteriorating street and utility infrastructure in the focus area.

Improve drainage.

Address ADA sidewalk and curb ramp deficiencies.

Photo: SAH - City of Foley Photo: SAH - City of Foley loading...

Photo: SAH - City of Foley Photo: SAH - City of Foley loading...

Photo: SAH - City of Foley Photo: SAH - City of Foley loading...

The total project cost is expected to be $6,533,987.40. The city of Foley will be responsible for $3,481,386.62, Benton County will be responsible for $1,405,137.94, and the remaining $1,647,462.84 will be assessed to property owners.

Photo: SAH - City of Foley Photo: SAH - City of Foley loading...

At this week’s city council meeting, the project’s feasibility report was accepted, and a neighborhood informational meeting was set for May 29th.

In other action, the council voted to renegotiate the current garbage collection contract with Sauk Rapids-based Republic Services. Republic has requested to renegotiate their contract instead of exercising a ten-year extension of their current contract.

THIS MONTH'S MOST-READ STORIES:

Poultry Farms Using Lasers to Keep Wild Birds Away

Benton County Fair Announces Grandstand Lineup

GALLERY!! The Foley Mansion is Ready for the Public