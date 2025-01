Denton C. Willander, 80, St. Cloud

June 9, 1937 - October 27, 2017

Denton Charles Willander, age 80, St. Cloud, MN died Friday, October 27, 2017 at Sterling Park Health Care Center, Waite Park, MN.

Funeral services will be private. Funeral arrangements were by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Denton was born June 9, 1937 in Clarkfield, Mn to Reynold and Lula (GUllickson) Willander.