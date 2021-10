UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory again for Tuesday morning. It will be in effect from 1:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.

National Weather Service

Look for areas of dense fog to develop overnight, sticking around through mid-morning Tuesday before lifting.

Where fog develops, visibility could be reduced to near zero at times.

Use caution while traveling!

