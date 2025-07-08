August 31, 1946 - July 5, 2025

Dennis “Denny” Kreibich, 78-year-old resident of Little Falls, passed away at St. Otto’s Care Center on Saturday, July 5th, surrounded by his loving family.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, July 10th, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie, MN, with Father Joe Herzing officiating.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 P.M. to 1:00 P.M at the church.

The burial will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, July 11th at Oakdale Cemetery in Crookston, MN.

A full and complete notice will follow.