Dennis M. Johnson, 79, St. Cloud

April 4, 1943 – May 3, 2022

Dennis Martin Johnson, age 79, St. Cloud, MN, met his Heavenly Father face to face on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, from unexpected health issues.

A service celebrating Dennis’s life will be held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Riverside Church, Sauk Rapids, MN. Visitation will be May 17 at 10:00 a.m., followed by the Celebration of Life service at 11:00. A light lunch will follow immediately. At a later date, a private burial will be at Victor Hill Cemetery, Linwood, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Dennis was born April 4, 1943, in Falun, WI to Myron E. and Beatrice E. (Warner) Johnson. He graduated from Grantsburg High School, Grantsburg, WI in 1961. After graduation, he completed qualifications as a medical technician. Dennis married Mary Sue Lind on April 18, 1964, at Siren Covenant Church in Siren, WI. From 1964 to 1966, Dennis worked at the Grantsburg Hospital as head medical technician. In 1966, he went to work for Abbott Labs in North Chicago in their research department. Dennis began working in the insurance industry in 1970, and he and his family moved to Pipestone, MN in 1973, where he was employed by First Bank (now US Bank). While working for US Bank, they lived in Minnetonka before moving to St. Cloud in 1983 where he retired in 2008. Dennis was a gentle and generous soul and dearly loved his family and many friends. He faithfully tended to the gardens, and loved being outdoors and taking day trips. He attended Riverside Church, was a skilled woodworker, and an avid MN Gophers, Twins and Vikings (when they were winning) fan.

Survivors include his wife Sue Johnson of St. Cloud, MN; son, Paul (Cindy) Johnson of St. Cloud, MN; daughter Trish (Kip) Fondrick of Inver Grove Heights, MN; brothers, Wayne (Jan) Johnson of Coon Rapids, MN; Darrell (Joanne) Johnson of Meridian, ID; Larry (Jan) Johnson of Lacey, WA; Brian (Phyllis) Johnson of Stillwater, MN; sister Cheryl (Mike) Daniels of Hayward, WI; four grandchildren, Tina (Jay) Mrozek of St. Cloud, MN; Chad (Casi) Olson of St. Cloud, MN; Dakota Johnson of St. Cloud, MN; and Preston Johnson of St. Cloud, MN; four great grandchildren, Brady and Blake Mrozek and Hayden and Eliana Olson.

He was preceded in death by his parents.