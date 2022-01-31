Dennis John Schibonski, 79, St. Cloud

March 26, 1942 - January 29, 2022

Dennis John Schibonski, 79, of St. Cloud passed away January 29, 2022. At the Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Augusta.

A spring time memorial ceremony will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls (Camp Ripley).

Dennis was born on March 26, 1942 to Delroy and Mabel (Rubink) Schibonski. He attended Foley High School then joined the Army and was stationed in Berlin, Germany as a Military Policeman. After the service he worked in the Twin Cities where he met Roberta Patenaude, his wife of 57 years.

He worked many years in information technology, starting his career in the 1960's when the industry was in its infancy. He grew with the technology and traveled the world selling and marketing technologies that laid the groundwork for the world we live in today.

Dennis worked hard, operating a farm in Annandale as a 'hobby'. He never really retired. He continued to work with computers and also took on the role as the American Legion Post Commander in Clearwater from 2008 to 2011. He spent many hours running the facility as a volunteer.

He was devoted to his wife Roberta and their three children. He loved to travel and enjoyed a good meal out with friends and family. He and Roberta enjoyed spending winters in Florida for a number of years.

Roberta has selflessly cared for Dennis for the last several years during his battle with Alzheimer’s

He is survived by his wife Roberta; children Jeff (Shar) Schibonski – Knoxville TN, Denise (Dan) Cheney – Upsala MN, and Curt (Angie) Schibonski - Sauk Rapids MN; siblings Kathy (Rod) Miller, Phyllis Schibonski, Larry (Shirley) Schibonski, and Doug (Karen) Schibonski; 7 grandchildren (Brett, Aaron, Danica, Sophie, Mya, Norah, Chloe) and 2 great-grandchildren (Miles and Josie).

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents Delroy and Mabel Schibonski.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Quiet Oaks Hospice House for the excellent care and support they provided Dennis and his family in his last days.

Thank you Dennis, for being a great husband and father. We were lucky to have you.