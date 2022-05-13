Dennis F. Dahl, 79, St. Cloud

September 25, 1942 – May 13, 2022

attachment-Dennis Dahl loading...

Dennis Fred Dahl, age 79, St. Cloud, MN, formerly of Pipestone, MN, died Friday, May 13, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 17, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:30 PM at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Hartquist Funeral Chapel, Pipestone, MN with visitation an hour prior to the service. Burial will be in New Woodlawn Cemetery, Pipestone, MN.

Dennis was born September 25, 1942 in Pipestone, MN to William E. and Regina R. (Price) Dahl and was raised in Pipestone, MN. Dennis married Barbara Carson on August 30, 1963 in Pipestone. They moved to St. Cloud in 1974 and later divorced.

Dennis worked for Pepsi and then was employed by the Northwestern Bell Telephone Company for over 33 years. He volunteered many hours with the Telephone Pioneers of America building many wheel chair ramps and decks. Dennis loved wood working and was an avid car collector, especially classic Chevy’s from the 1950’s and classic Corvettes. He enjoyed morning coffee with the retired telephone employees and time spent with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include his daughters, Lynne Dahl of Blaine, MN; and Annette (Tom “Dune” Routon) Dahl of St. Cloud, MN; brothers, Milo G. (Marylyn) Dahl of Columbia, MO; and Larry F. (Judy) Dahl of Slayton, MN; sister, Sharon R. (Mel) Platt of Sioux Falls, SD; sister-in-law, Kay Dahl of Pipestone, MN; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Craig Dahl, and brother Elden E. Dahl.