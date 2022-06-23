Dennis Bednarek, 58, Little Falls

June 24, 1963 - June 21, 2022

Dennis Bednarek, 58 year old resident of Little Falls died Tuesday, June 21 at his home in Little Falls.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 27 at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls with Father Mark Botzet officiating.

The burial will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Harding, MN.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 26 from 3:00-7:00 P.M. and from 9:00 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. on Monday June 27 all visitation time will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, MN.