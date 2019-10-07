Dennis A. Peterson, 58, St. Cloud

November 17, 1960 – October 4, 2019

Dennis Allan Peterson, age 58, St. Cloud, MN, lost his battle with cancer on Friday, October 4, 2019, surrounded by his family, at his home in St. Cloud.

A memorial gathering celebrating Dennis’s life will be held Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. A second service will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 7:00 PM at Bethel Free Lutheran Church, Grafton, ND. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 7:00 PM at the church on Thursday. Burial will be in Grafton Lutheran Cemetery, Grafton, ND.

Dennis was born November 17, 1960 in Grafton, ND to Boyd and Betty (Brooks) Peterson. He enjoyed stock and sprint car races. An all-around sports fan, Dennis was an avid Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Twins fan.

Survivors include his brothers, Kevin Peterson of Beaverton, OR and Wayne (Ginny) Peterson of Clear Lake, MN; niece, Angela (Erik Kuronen) Peterson of Big Lake, MN; and nephew Eric Peterson of Bogotá, Colombia.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Honorary pallbearers will be Brad Larson, Jeff Madson, Jeff Burns, Larry Biri, Tracy Brooks and Travis Brooks.