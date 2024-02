October 17, 1962 - February 22, 2024

Denise Marie Lee, 61, of Randall, MN, passed away Thursday, February 22, 2024, at St. Cloud Hospital.

Time of visitation will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A memorial service will then begin at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Joe Crosswhite officiating.

Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Denise.